SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a Class B local fishing boat for breach of its fishing licence by conducting fishing activities in an area less than five nautical miles from the beach.

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the fishing boat was caught conducting fishing activities at 3.4 nautical miles southwest of Sg Serdang Besar, Kapar, at about 12.15 am yesterday.

“Three local fishermen, including a skipper (tekong), were arrested. They are aged between 38 and 42 and all of them possess valid identification documents,” he said in a statement here today.

He said their marine catch, weighing about 15 kg, was also seized.

“The fishermen and the boat were then taken to the Selangor MMEA headquarters for further investigation,“ he added.

He called for public cooperation to provide complete information when making any complaints or reports to the MMEA. -Bernama