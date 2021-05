KANGAR: Three local men were charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with trafficking 190.9 kg of cannabis at Kampung Bukit Tok Po, Kuala Perlis on May 13.

The accused Shamil Saaddin, 37, Muhamad Shahrul Nizam Shafii, 26 and Marhafiz Maidinsha, 28, nodded when the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain, but no plea was recorded.

They were charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code and faced the death sentence, if found guilty.

The court set July 23 for mention pending the chemistry report.

Deputy public prosecutor Jodia Por Yi Tying appeared for the prosecution while the accused were not represented.-BERNAMA