Three luxury cars, including Nissan Skyline GTR, totalling RM940,000 reported stolen

KUALA LUMPUR: Three luxury cars, including a Nissan Skyline GTR Prestige, totalling an estimated RM940,000 were stolen from a workshop in Jalan Damansara, Kampung Bukit Lanjan, yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor (pix) said the theft was reported by a complainant who discovered signs of a break-in at the front entrance and several missing car keys at the premises at around 10.39 am.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that suspects had gained entry to the workshop by smashing the lock at the main entrance. A silver Mercedes Bens E200K, a white Toyota Land Cruiser and a Nissan Skyline GTR Prestige, all belonging to customers, are believed to have been stolen.

“The stolen vehicles had been repaired but were not claimed by their owners. We are investigating to discover how many suspects are involved,” he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information to contact the Brickfields police hotline at 03- 2297 9222, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.-Bernama