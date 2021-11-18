Three main focuses on Paya Rumput: Shamsul Iskandar

MELAKA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Paya Rumput state constituency, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin(pix) will be giving focus to resolve the issue of floods, infrastructure and connectivity if given the mandate as the elected representative in the Melaka state election.

Shamsul Iskandar said he found the issues were among the major problems based on complaints received after contacting more than 65 per cent of the voters in the constituency using the call centre approach.

“When I look at the trend, there are three major issues, one of them is flood, and I have seen areas which need to be improved in terms of maintenance.

“The second is connectivity, which received many complaints and the third is infrastructure, such as potholes and absence of speed breaker which may appear minor but they are important to the residents there,” he said here today.

Therefore, Shamsul Iskandar who is also PKR information chief said the three issues would be his focus to be resolved within the five-term if elected as the assemblyman of the constituency.

Shamsul Iskandar is in a five-cornered fight involving him, Datuk Rais Yasin representing Barisan Nasional, Muhammad Faris Izwan Mazlan (Perikatan Nasional), Mohamad Hashidi Mohd Zain (Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia) and Mohd Jaini Dimon (Independent).

The Melaka election was held following the dissolution of the State Assembly when four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, and the Election Commission set polling day on this Saturday.