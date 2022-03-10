Three Malacca food processing factories ordered shut

MALACCA: The Malacca health department ordered three food processing factories to be closed due to non-compliance of cleanliness procedures for food safety and quality standards, during an integrated operation today.

According to state Health Department director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman, the three factories were ordered shut in accordance with Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 as the department was not satisfied with the cleanliness at the three factories.

The three factories that processed bean curd, ice cream and milk powder were located in the Melaka Halal Hub Industrial park in Serkam and Jasin Industrial park.

Dr Rusdi said the three factories were among 73 food processing factories inspected by the department throughout the year.

“As of today, the state Health Department had issued 58 compounds worth RM47,350 for various offences involving non-compliance of cleanliness under the food processing and safety standard procedures. Another 10 premises involved in processing noodles, bean curd, milk powder, ice cream and yogurt were also issued compounds worth RM25,000 for various offences under food hygiene regulations,” he said in a statement, here today.

Dr Rusdi said the integrated operation was carried out by the Food Safety and Quality Division as well as the Inspectorate and Legal Unit to ensure food processing factories in Malacca met the Malaysia Food Protection Scheme (MeSTI) standard.

Members of the public who come across factories or premises that process food products without the necessary cleanliness procedures, can contact their respective district Health Department or visit the http://moh.spab.gov. my website.-Bernama