Three Malaysian firms sign MoUs worth over RM100 mln at Expo Dubai 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Malaysian small and medium enterprise (SME) firms yesterday inked memoranda of understanding (MoUs), valued at more than RM100 million, with three potential international business partners at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The signatories were Propeasy Sdn Bhd and Mahaley Marketing; Fario Holdings Sdn Bhd and Miko Koffie NV of Belgium; as well as Govicle Sdn Bhd and Six Day Company LLC.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (MEDAC) secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad said the participation of the ministry -- which led the country’s SME Week at the expo via its coordinating agency SME Corp Malaysia -- was part of the government’s efforts to revive the role of startups and SMEs as the nation’s economic growth engine with the support and cooperation from investors and potential business partners.

“This will help in boosting the startup ecosystem to meet the global industry’s requirements,” she said in a statement.

The three Malaysian companies were among the 17 startup and SME firms with high potential which were part of the Malaysian delegation to Expo 2020 Dubai -- Malaysia SME Week.

MEDAC said the highlighted industry focus this time via the startups and SMEs were artificial intelligence and innovation, medicine and health, and drone-related services.-Bernama