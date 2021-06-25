Three Malaysian undergraduates enter World ACA Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: Three university undergraduates have each won a place to represent Malaysia in the Adobe Certified Associate (ACA) World Championships to be held virtually later this year.

The three namely Teo Sze Ting from Tunku Abdul Rahman University College, Tan Jia Yi (University Malaya) and Nur Nadirah Razali (Swinburne University Technology) were chosen after they emerged as the top three in the Grand Finale of the ACA Championship Malaysia 2021 that took place on Facebook Live, yesterday.

Unlike before Covid-19 era when all the contestants were required to gather in a hall to complete their designs in an 8-hour period, this year grand finale was done via a digital group-chatting platform in which the ACA Examiners monitored the contestants' work through a Livestream.

Apart from the three, ACA Championship Malaysia 2021 also introduced an additional award, ‘Anugerah Perdana’ in which the former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was given space to select his favourite artwork from the competition to receive the prestigious award.

For the inaugural award, the artwork by Imran Shafiq Mohd Zain pf Universiti Teknologi Mara, Puncak Alam was picked as the winner from 30 top contestants.

ACA Championship Malaysia organised by Creative Cloud Community (CCC) sets a platform for students whose major are in Art & Design to showcase their work on a broader scale, while opening many opportunities for them such as securing employment.

The competition is open to all institutions of higher learning, secondary schools, colleges, and polytechnics. -Bernama