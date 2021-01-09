Three massage parlours ordered close, operating without licence - DBKL

KUALA LUMPUR: Three massage parlours in the city have been ordered to close after the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) found them to be operating without valid licence.

DBKL, in a statement today, said the closure notice to the three massage parlours, located at Jalan Kuchai Maju, Seputeh and Jalan Langkawi, Setapak, was issued during a special operation last night.

It said the DBKL also sealed 75 items, including closed-circuit television cameras, women underwear and sex toys, from the premises, which are also believed to be have been used for prostitution activities.

The operation was conducted by eight officers and 31 personnel from DBKL Enforcement Department. — Bernama