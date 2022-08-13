Three 'mat rempits' held in Penang for illegal racing

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested three motorcyclists who were riding dangerously and believed to be racing illegally on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway near the industrial area in Bayan Lepas, near here early this morning.

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said a team from Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division had conducted Op Samseng from 1 am to 7 am this morning before arresting the three men aged 19, 21 and 36.

“During the operation, the police found a group of motorcyclists riding at high speed and performing ‘superman stunts’.

“The acts clearly endanger the motorcyclists themselves as well as other road users and we managed to arrest the three men and seize their two motorcycles,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the police had also issued 11 summonses against the three men who are working at a factory as elevator technicians and they are now remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said in the same operation, his team also seized two motorcycles and issued eight summonses to other traffic offenders for various violations.

“The police will be carrying out operations from time to time, especially on weekends, to curb the activities of street thugs,“ he said.-Bernama