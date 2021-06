ALOR SETAR: Police arrested three men and seized syabu and heroin worth more than RM80,000 in three operations in Kampung Kubang Badak, Ayer Hangat, Langkawi, yesterday.

Langkawi District Police Chief ACP Shariman Ashari said in the first, they had stopped a Nissan Sentra car driven with two men in Jalan Datai in the village, at about 6 pm.

“During the checks, police found and seized 83.80 grammes of drugs believed to be syabu with an estimated value of RM10,894 and the two suspects, aged 31 and 40, were arrested.

“Following the operation, another raid was made on a premises in the same village that was suspected to be used as a place for drug trafficking activities,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said, in the second operation, a man, aged 44, who was at the scene was arrested and heroin weighing 3.80 grammes worth RM150 was also seized.

He said, following the first arrest, the police then raided a house in the village and found drugs believed to be syabu weighing 532.20 grammes estimated to be worth RM69,186.

“In the operations, police also seized a Perodua Myvi car and a Yamaha LC motorcycle and the total value of the seized vehicles is RM23,500,“ he said.

“All the suspects are remanded for seven days starting today and the case is being investigated under Section 39B, Section 39A (1) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. — Bernama