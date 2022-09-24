Three men arrested for cable theft

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three men in connection with the theft of copper cables, worth RM20,000, at a commercial centre in Pandan Indah, Ampang last week.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) said the three suspects, all locals were arrested yesterday, with the first one at Batu 6 Jalan Gombak, at about 10.30 am, while the other two at Jalan Air Jerneh Setapak.

“Checks found that the first suspect, who tested positive for drug, had seven previous records, including for drug-related offences, while the other two tested negative for drug and had no previous record,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said the police also seized a lorry, believed to be used in the theft, and a receipt for cable sale.

The three suspects, aged between 24 and 34, are in remand for four days from today and will be investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.-Bernama