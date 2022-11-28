Three men arrested for gambling over World Cup matches

IPOH: Three men were arrested by the Perak police under Op Soga IX for alleged involvement in online gambling over Qatar World Cup matches.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the suspects, aged between 20 and 50, were arrested in Ipoh and Hilir Perak districts.

He said following their arrest, the police also seized two handphones and cash of RM900.

“The betting activity is done through an application known as JOL that allows customers to place bets in cyberspace. “The suspect only needs to make top up on the application by purchasing a smartphone credit top-up directly at the premises that provide the top-up,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is investigated under Section 6 (3) of the Betting Act 1953, which provides for a fine of not more than RM200,000 and imprisonment for not more than five years if convicted.-Bernama