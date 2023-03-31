Three men arrested for rioting in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Three men were arrested by the police for allegedly rioting in Jalan Abdullah Tahir, here, three days ago (March 29).

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the three men, all locals aged between 23 and 26, were arrested at the scene of the incident at 5.15 am on the same day at 5.15 am, after being informed by members of the public regarding the incident.

However, he said, a report on the incident was lodged 16 minutes later by a restaurant operator and his colleague who claimed to have been beaten up by a group of men using a baseball bat and a stick.

He said the complainant, who is a 44-year-old local citizen, suffered cuts and scratches on several parts of the body, while his 29-year-old colleague suffered pain in his stomach and head.

Prior to the police receiving the report, Kamarul Zaman said a police team from the patrol car unit (MPV) of the Johor Bahru Selatan police headquarters (IPD) had arrested three local men at the scene of the incident at about 5.15am.

“Seven other men involved in the incident fled in two vehicles, a Proton Gen2 and a Toyota Vios and the police are tracking them,” he said in a statement today.

He said the three men were in remand until this Sunday to assist in the investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

He also urged those with information on the incident to contact the Johor Bahru Selatan IPD hotline at 07-2182323 or the investigating officer, Inspector Jacky Jaulis at 014-6566820.

A video on the incident, showing a group of men rioting at Jalan Abdullah Tahir, here, went viral on social media, since the past few days. -Bernama