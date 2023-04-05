Three men arrested for smuggling 20 Myanmar migrants

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) arrested three men suspected of acting as ‘transporters’ for 20 illegal Myanmar immigrants in Kampung Lundang here yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said the suspects were arrested together with the illegal immigrants in their cars at 12.30 am.

“The GOF Battalion 8 team inspected three vehicles, Toyota Alphard, Proton Persona and Honda Accord, at the location.

“Three local men together with 16 Myanmar men and four Myanmar women were found in the vehicles. The foreigners did not have any valid identification documents and they were arrested,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muhamad Zaki said preliminary investigations showed that the three local men were involved in trafficking of migrants and provided transport service to illegals via ungazetted roads.

“They charged a fee of RM150 for transporting each migrant.

“The local suspects have been detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 while the 20 Myanmar migrants have been held under the Immigration Act,“ he added. -Bernama