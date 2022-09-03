Three men arrested, ganja worth RM52,500 seized

SUNGAI PETANI: Police arrested three men and seized 21 packets of compressed ganja weighing 21.9 kilogrammes, believed to be worth about RM52,500, in a raid at a house in Pinang Tunggal here last Thursday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the suspects, aged between 22 and 59, were arrested at 4.30 pm.

He said a 33-year-old van driver, who is believed to be the mastermind and with four previous records for drug-related offences, was one of those arrested, while the other two suspects were his father and a cousin.

The cousin also has a record for cheating, he told a press conference here today, adding that the van driver and his cousin tested positive for Tetra Hydrocannibol (THC)/ganja and Methamphetamine, respectively.

All three suspects are in remand for six days since yesterday for investigation under Section 39B and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama