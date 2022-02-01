Three men arrested in N.Sembilan for DUI, drug offence

SEREMBAN: Three men were arrested at separate locations during a Chinese New Year operation (Ops TBC) in Negeri Sembilan last night for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and for drug-related offences.

Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head Supt Shafiei Muhammad said a 24 -year -old man was arrested at Jalan Lingkaran Tengah, here for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Another man, aged 30, who is wanted by the police in 2016 for a drug-related offence , was also arrested at the same location, while the third man, in his 30s was detained by the National Anti-Drug Agency in Jempol after he tested positive for Methamphetamine, he said in a statement here today.

Shafiei said a total of 497 individuals and 449 vehicles were inspected during the operation which started at 8 pm involved the inspection of 497 individuals and 449 vehicles.

Summonses were issued to the errant motorists, which included for driving without valid licence (90) and registration number (68) , no motor vehicle license (48).

He said a total of 22 notices were also issued for illegal modifications to vehicles.-Bernama