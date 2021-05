SHAH ALAM: Three men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a cook in an apartment earlier this month.

Muhammad Amirul Mohamad Ali, 21, Muhammad Muazzam Ahmad Ruzaini, 20 and Muhammad Hafiz Daniel Norirman, 20, nodded to indicate they understood the charge read out before Magistrate Nur Faizah Abdul Sani.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused were jointly charged with the murder of G. Sharvin, 21 in an apartment in Jalan Kemajuan Subang, Subang Jaya between 12.30 midnight and 1.30 am on April 18.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for a death sentence, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Ainul Amirah Abdul Razak appeared for the prosecution.

The court set June 4 for mention pending the completion of the chemist and post-mortem reports.

The media had earlier reported the brutal murder of a cook whose body was stuffed in a bag and later thrown into a trash bin which was left by the roadside along the Federal Highway exit through Persiaran Kewajipan. — Bernama