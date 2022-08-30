Three men charged with raping Orang Asli girl

KUANTAN: Three Orang Asli men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with raping a 14-year-old Orang Asli girl two weeks ago.

Rosli Bakar, 29, Helmat, 22, and Murad Ahmad, 26, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Shahrul Rizal Majid.

The three of them were jointly charged with gang-raping the girl in a forest area near an old cemetery in Bukit Ibam, Muadzam Shah, Rompin, between 11.15 am last Aug 20 and 7 am the following day.

The charge, framed under Section 375B of the Penal Code provides imprisonment for between 10 and 30 years, if found guilty.

No bail was allowed as they also faced another charge with murdering the girl.

The court set Sept 29 for mention.-Bernama