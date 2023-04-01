Three men get death sentence for drug trafficking

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here today ordered three men to be hanged to death after finding them guilty of trafficking a total of 585.1 grammes of drugs into the country four years ago.

Judge Datuk Abdul Halim Aman meted out the sentence on C. Peter Yesudas, 55; V. Kasinathan, 43, and K. Nagaraj, 57, after finding that they had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the charges.

He said the testimony by the three accused was more of denial and afterthought, as well as not supported with concrete evidence.

They were also found to be in direct possession (of the drug), which is the act of processing the drugs and knowledge of the drugs in a cow shed, which they had control of, he said.

There was another accused, M. Radakrishnan, 52, but the judge ordered the charge against him to be dropped as the man had died in custody.

The four men, together with S. Balaguhan, 50, who is still at large, were jointly charged with trafficking 432.5 grammes of heroin and 152.6 grammes of Monoacetylmorphines in a cow shed at Jalan Bukit Beruntung in Rawang at about 12.40 pm on Nov 26, 2019.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Datin Zuraini Abdul Razak, while the three accused were represented by lawyer Norman Mohd Nasir.-Bernama