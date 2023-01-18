Three men impersonating policemen arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men who impersonated policemen in a bid to avoid police inspection on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) last night ended up being arrested when found in possession of various paraphernalia of the force.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said in the 10.10 pm incident, a patrol car unit (MPV) detected a Perodua Myvi car carrying three suspicious-looking men.

“When stopped, one of them introduced himself as a police officer but failed to present any authority card as proof and as a result of further inspection, the police found a black bag containing various items of police paraphernalia.

“They included a pair of handcuffs, a police pass card with a photo and ID number, an iron badge with the police emblem and an Interpol chain. The three suspects failed to provide a reasonable explanation for the equipment,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects, aged between 18 and 31, had been remanded for four days until Jan 20 for investigation under Section 170 of the Penal Code and Section 89 of the Police Act 1967. -Bernama