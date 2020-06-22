Three men nabbed over Tasek Gelugor incident

TASEK GELUGOR: Police have arrested three men to facilitate investigations into the incident in Jalan Ara Kuda here Thursday night where it was alleged that a woman who was driving under the influence (DUI) caused an accident, which resulted in the public setting her car on fire .

Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the first suspect, aged 33, was arrested at Padang Menora here at noon yesterday and that police also seized his mobile phone, believed to be used to upload information regarding the incident on social media.

“Based on the initial interrogation, the man admitted to uploading false information saying that the woman driver was drunk and crashed into two motorcycles ridden by twin male teenagers, into his personal Facebook account without clarifying with the police,” he said.

The other two men, aged 19 and 29 years, who were the elder brothers of the twins, were nabbed at two separate locations in Tasek Gelugor yesterday.

Noorzainy said they were detained to facilitate investigations as they were present at the scene and tried to act aggressively towards the 56-year-old woman driver, besides leaving negative comments over the accident on Facebook.

He added that one of them also recorded the incident but refused to reveal who set the car ablaze.

“Further investigations are ongoing and police are on the look out for several other people believed to be involved in the incident,” he said.

According to police, the woman who is a farmer, was not driving under the influence of acohol, but instead she was trying to avoid a crossing animal before her vehicle skidded into the opposite lane and crashed into the twins. -Bernama