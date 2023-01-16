Three men who impersonated as KKM officers detained by police

SERDANG: The slick tactic of three men to impersonate as Health Ministry (KKM) officials to threathen owners of beauty saloons, was finally exposed when the trio were detained during a raid in Bandar Puteri, Puchong, Selangor last Thursday.

Serdang police chief ACP A. Anbalagan said the three suspects, aged between 38 and 48, were detained at 12pm, after two weeks of investigations and surveillance.

During the raid, police seized uniforms with KKM logos some equipments and health products.

“Initial investigations revealed that the trio targetted beauty saloons without licence and those who used equipment that do not have KKM approval.

“They will threathen the owners that they will be fined RM200,000 or sent to prison for failing to display their licence,“ he told reporters at the Serdang police headquarters, here today.

According to Anbalagan, owners who fear of action by the KKM will pay up to RM10,000 to avoid being punished.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active since September last year and investigations revealed that more than 20 premises have fallen victim to their action in Serdang, Petaling Jaya, Selayang, Shah Alam, Bukit Jalil, Sentul and Kuala Lumpur, involving losses amounting to RM42,000.

He added that six police reports were received from beauty saloon owners who have been victimised. -Bernama