KEMAMAN: A three-month-old baby girl is believed to have been abused to death by her mother in Bandar Cheneh Baru here today.

Kemaman District Police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the infant’s father rushed the baby to the Cheneh Health Clinic after his wife informed him that she had sent the girl “to heaven”.

The man had found his wife lying down beside their daughter when he returned home to send food for his wife at about 10am, he said.

“He asked his wife whether she wanted to eat but she told him that she had sent their daughter to heaven. Upon hearing this, the man rushed the baby to the clinic,” he said in a statement.

The doctor at the clinic confirmed that the baby had died and that the death could have been due to abuse. — Bernama