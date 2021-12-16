Three more bodies from Tanjung Balau boat tragedy found

KOTA TINGGI: Three more male bodies, believed to be victims of the Tanjung Balau boat tragedy, here, were recovered this morning.

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency deputy director (Operations) Maritime Capt Simon Templer Lo Tusa said two bodies were found about two kilometres from the scene, at 10am.

“Another body was found at 10.54am, about 800 metres from the location of the incident,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier today, the bodies of three men and two women were recovered in the coastal area.

The discovery has brought the total number of fatalities from yesterday’s incident to 19, while 17 passengers are still missing.

Meanwhile, Simon said all the 14 illegal immigrants who survived the tragedy have tested negative for Covid-19.

A Bernama check found that the rescue team on duty took about an hour to manage the eight bodies found today before being sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for autopsy.

The search operation was carried out by more than 30 personnel from various enforcement agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department and members of the public were not allowed to approach the area.-Bernama