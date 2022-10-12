Three more houses to be evacuated after landslide in Ampang: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The occupants of three houses in Taman Halaman, Ampang here have been ordered to evacuate as soil movements were expected to occur following continuous heavy rain in their landslide-hit location.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said other residents in the affected area had moved out but several households gave unreasonable excuses to defy the evacuation order from authorities.

He said the residents were ordered to evacuate for their own safety.

“Police have imposed control on the area by deploying a mobile police van, apart from setting up an incident scene control centre together with the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ).

“MPAJ as well as the district and Hulu Langat District Land Office chiefs were also present to make inspections in the area; no casualties have been reported so far,” he said in a statement today.

An elderly woman was among six people who escaped unhurt after their house in Taman Halaman was hit by a nine-metre-high landlside yesterday.-Bernama