Three more nabbed over assault of ustaz, tahfiz student

KUANTAN: Police have arrested three more suspects over the assault of a student and an ustaz at a tahfiz centre in Lipis on Thursday, bringing into custody all the five men believed involved in the case.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said two suspects were nabbed in Terengganu - one in Kuala Nerus at 1 am today and another in Kuala Terengganu one hour later - while the third was picked up at Felda Lepar Utara in Jerantut, Pahang at 8 am.

“All three suspects tested positive for heroin, and two of them have criminal records,” he said in a statement.

The other two suspects were arrested in Damak, Jerantut, yesterday.

The ustaz sustained injuries to his right eye and was given four stitches after the assault, which was allegedly due to dissatisfaction over food supply at the centre.-Bernama