Three MPs obtained permission from Health DG to attend Dewan Rakyat - Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR: The three MPs placed under Home Surveillance Order (HSO) have obtained permission from Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to attend the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said the three MPs, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) had written an application letter to Dr Noor Hisham.

“The director-general of Health had issued a letter to the three lawmakers dated Dec 14 to allow them time off to attend the voting process on Dec 14 to 17 with set conditions.

“I have a copy (of the letter), if you want to see it, I can show it later,“ he said.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) had asked for an explanation regarding the presence of the three MPs.

The presence of the three MPs, fully clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) suits, in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday had sparked off a protest by opposition MPs.

Azhar explained that their attendance would be taken by the sergeant at arms and they would be escorted to the public gallery of the Dewan Rakyat during the voting process.

He said the exception is not a new thing and also given to patients under surveillance (PUS) to attend funerals or visit patients at the hospital during emergency cases.

Azhar said he also allowed the MPs to wear PPE in accordance with Standing Orders 41 (F) and taking into account the health and safety of everyone.

Meanwhile, he said Dr Adham had completed his HSO yesterday and could return to the Dewan Rakyat starting today while Prabarakan can return tomorrow after his HSO period ends today.

For Saravanan, his quarantine period ends Thursday, he added. — Bernama