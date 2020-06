THREE stations on the MRT Kajang Line, formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line, will be closed for two days on the weekend of June 27 and 28. The shutdown is to accommodate migration of a section of the line to the new MRT Putrajaya Line, formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line.

The stations involved are the Sungai Buloh MRT Station, the Kampung Selamat MRT Station and the Kwasa Damansara MRT Station..

With the closure, MRT trains from Kajang will terminate at the Kwasa Sentral MRT Station. A free replacement shuttle bus service will operate between Kwasa Sentral MRT Station and Sungai Buloh MRT Station, and will also stop at the Kampung Selamat MRT Station.

Park and ride facilities next to the Sungai Buloh MRT Station will not be affected by the closures however, the facility at the Kwasa Damansara MRT Station will be closed as there are no residential or commercial activities near the station.

Passengers who need to use the parking facility at the Kwasa Damansar MRT Station are advised to park their vehicles at the Kwasa Sentral MRT Station of the Sungai Buloh MRT Station.

MRT Feeder Bus services from the Sungai Buloh MRT Station and Kampung Selamat MRT Station will operate as usual.

Shuttle bus services will operate according to the weekend train frequency schedule, running every seven to 15 minutes.

Signages, banners and buntings are in place and announcements have been made accordingly.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to passengers but ask for their understanding as the work being done is to improve and expand the coverage of urban rail public transport within the Klang Valley,” said Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) project director Dato Amiruddin Ma’aris.

With the migration of the three stations, the Sungai Buloh MRT Station will no longer be part of the MRT Kajang Line.For more information, visit Rapid KL social media channels.