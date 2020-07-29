Three new positive Covid-19 cases detected in Sabah yesterday

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded three new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, with one case each in Lahad Datu, Papar and Penampang.

State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the new cases brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah as of yesterday to 392.

“The 390th case is a local boy from Papar who is a patient in need of prolonged follow-up treatment at the Women and Children’s Hospital before he was confirmed positive with Covid-19 after a high-risk screening.

“Case 391 is a local woman from Lahad Datu who received treatment at the Emergency and Trauma Department of Lahad Datu Hospital for fever before she was confirmed positive with Covid-19 during screening to the ward,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Christina said the 392nd case is a local man from Penampang, who was confirmed positive with Covid-19 during screening for travelers from abroad and he had been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here.

Case 390 and case 391 are categorised as local infection while, case 392 is categorised as Import A case.

Meanwhile, Dr Christina said Hepatitis B was still a public health problem in Sabah.

She said a total of 1,332 Hepatitis B cases were reported in the state in 2017, 2018 (1,281 cases); 2019(1,303 cases) and 551 cases reported this year until last July 25. -Bernama