Three nurses compounded RM4,000 each for violating MCO SOP

ALOR SETAR: Three female nurses attached with a private hospital in Sungai Petani were slapped with a RM4,000 compound each for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzil Abu Shah said police found the women, aged between 34 and 45, handing over contributions to a friend who was undergoing home quarantine after being identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

“Investigations based on a photograph shared by a nurse, which has been making the rounds on social media, showed that they have breached the MCO SOP.

“Police traced the Facebook user at 9.10 pm, and she admitted that she and her two friends visited a friend wearing a pink wristband in Kampung Pulau Tengah, Sungai Petani,” he said in a statement today.

The three, who presented themselves at the police station, were compounded under Regulation 9 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021 (No 1) (Prohibited Activities).

He urged the public to always comply with the SOP set by the National Security Council to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama