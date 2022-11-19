Three out of five casting their ballots for PH

KUALA LUMPUR: At the Kompleks Sukan Eco Park in Pantai Dalam here, electors were seen queueing up to cast their votes from 7am, with some carrying umbrellas to prevent being soaked from the light showers.

A quick voter poll showed three out of every five casting their ballots for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

First time voter Ariffin Mujaheed, 26, said he wants to restore the mandate given to PH in the 2018 general election.

“My parents encouraged me to vote for a better government and suggested PH. That’s why I am here early to exercise my right to vote,“ he said.

Farah Shafiqah Mutalib, 37, said there have been just one too many scandals these past few years which prompted her to vote.

“My vote is not for me. Its for my three young children and future grandchildren. We have to stop the rot amd corruption. Otherwise, we will just become a very backward and bankrupt country,“ she said.

BN candidate, Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin, has been re-nominated to wrest back the Pantai Dalam seat and will lock horns with PKR Communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil who is replacing Nurul Izzah Anwar who is contesting the Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat, and Fauzi Abu Bakar of PAS.