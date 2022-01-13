Three policemen held for allegedly extorting money from car salesman

KUALA LUMPUR: Three policemen have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in extorting a car salesman at Jalan Persiaran Pandan Prima, Ampang, on Tuesday.

Ampang district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the incident occurred at about 11.30 am when the car driven by the 30-year-old man was stopped by two policemen from the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB).

He said the policemen then told the victim that he had committed an offence for the possession of a document and asked for a sum of money to settle the matter.

“Out of fear, the victim surrendered his cash and made an online bank transfer to an account registered to a local man,” he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, three policemen, aged between 36 and 44, were nabbed at about 2 pm yesterday and checks found that they have been serving in the force for more than 10 years with no records of drug abuse or disciplinary problems.

Mohamad Farouk said investigations revealed that the modus operandi used by the suspects was to seek out their victims and extort money from them to avoid being detained.

“Efforts to locate other suspects is ongoing, especially the bank account owner. Investigations are being carried out to identify the suspects’ involvement in other cases with the same modus operandi.

“Anyone who had experienced the same situation is urged to come forward and lodge a police report. We will not compromise with any officer or police personnel who are involved in any crime,” he said.

He added that all the suspects have been remanded four days until Sunday and the case was being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code.-Bernama