Three PPS opened to house flood victims in Baling

BALING: Three relief centres (PPS) have been opened to accommodate flood victims from four villages in this district tonight.

Baling district Civil Defence officer Rasidah Kassim said the number of victims was being updated and the PPS involved were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Iboi, SK Syed Sheh and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jera.

“The floods have so far affected four villages, namely Kampung Iboi and Kampung Tanjung Luas in Kupang sub-district as well as Kampung Sedim and Kampung Jernang in Bakai sub-district,“ he said in a statement tonight.

In addition, he said the evacuation of victims was still going on in the flood-hit areas.

Earlier, a continuous three-hour downpour which began at 2 pm caused the waters of Sungai Kupang to overflow into the local residential areas by the riverside.-Bernama