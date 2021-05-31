Three remanded for seven days over brutal murder in Ipoh

IPOH: Three men arrested for alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a man in Sungai Desa Aman Kinta, here, on May 26, have been remanded for seven days beginning today.

The remand order against the suspects, aged between 21 and 34, was issued by Sessions Court registrar, Azuratul Akmar Abdul Ghafar, under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Previously, it was reported that four suspects were detained on May 27 to assist in the investigation into the discovery of the body of a man, whose face as well as part of his shoulder and left arm were crushed.

The body, believed to be that of A. Preshna, 40, who had 20 criminal and drug records, was found by members of the public at about 6 pm.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A.Asmadi Abdul Aziz said an autopsy on the body found that the death was due to soft tissue injuries caused by blunt objects. — Bernama