KUALA LUMPUR: Police issued compound notices to three restaurants and arrested 28 people for allegedly violating the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in an operation in Bandar Puteri Puchong, near here, early this morning.

Serdang district police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said the three premises had valid restaurant licences but were operating illegally as entertainment centres serving alcohol to customers.

“The outlets have also installed large television sets for entertainment purposes. This clearly violated the CMCO order which prohibits such operations,” he told reporters who covered the operation, which began at about 10 pm.

During the operation, police detained 18 Vietnamese women suspected of being guest relation officers, seven Myanmar men, one Bangladeshi and two locals, believed to be workers of these centres.

The suspects are aged between 25 and 55.

“Police have issued compounds under Rules 3 and 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) (No.7) Regulations 2020.

“The operation was aimed at educating the community in this district to comply with the CMCO standard operating procedure (SOP) to help break the chain of COVID-19 infection,” he added. — Bernama