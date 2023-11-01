Three rivers in Hulu Selangor identified as water surge, drowning hotspots

SHAH ALAM: Three rivers in Kuala Kubu Baru, Hulu Selangor have been identified as areas with frequent reports of drowning and getting trapped in water surges from 2020 to 2022. Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis (pix) said the areas are Sungai Batang Kali, Sungai Chiling and Sungai Pertak which are also popular picnic spots.

“Generally, all rivers and rapids have risk of water surge or incidents of drowning but it is categorised as a hotspot if there were more than one incident,” he told Bernama.

Based on statistics, he said there were 15 deaths from drowning and six cases of being trapped by water surges reported in the state involving 10 recreational areas at rivers, waterfalls and forests.

From the total, he said Sungai Batang Kali has the highest incidents of drowning with five cases and four cases of being trapped by water surge.

Therefore he advised the people to look out for signs of water surge before starting to picnic or any recreational activities in the river.

“If trapped in a water surge, contact a rescue team or wait until the water surge has subsided and do not attempt to cross the river at that time,” he said.-Bernama