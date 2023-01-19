Three Sabah civil servants remanded for alleged bribery

LABUAN: Three civil servants from a Labuan-based Sabah government department here were remanded for five days starting today until Jan 23 (Monday) in connection with corruption charges.

Magistrate Kasyfurrahman Abang Ahmad issued the remand order after an application was made by the Labuan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Akmal Hakim Yusof.

The trio who were attached to Sabah Ports and Harbours Department (JPDS) at its Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu offices respectively were arrested at the Labuan MACC office around noon yesterday after their statements were taken.

They were alleged to have received between RM3,000 and RM5,000 for each Sabah Licenced Small Vessel licencing application from several tour operators between 2017 and 2019.

The issuance of the alleged licenses was not in accordance with the Stability and Buoyance Assessment and Approval Letter for Additional Passengers from the JPDS headquarters.

Further investigations are being done under Section 17(a) MACC Act 2009. -Bernama