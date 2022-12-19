Three sisters electrocuted to death in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: Three sisters died of electrocution in front of a flooded house in Kampung Bendang Surau near Morak here this morning.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the victims, Noor Fathiah Mohd Nadzir, 27; Sakinah Mohd Nadzir, 29, and Nurul Syazwani Mohd Nadzir, 33, died at the scene of the incident at around 11.30 am.

“All three victims were said to wading through floodwaters in front of a house.

“One of the sisters slipped and grabbed a pillar and was electrocuted. Her sisters came to her aid but also succumbed to the same fate,” he said in a media conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters here today.

He added that the sisters were brought to the Tumpat Hospital for their autopsies.

“Tenaga Nasional Berhad has been informed to cut off electricity supply to the incident area and to carry out further action,” Muhamad Zaki said.

The victims’ mother, Zainun Sulaiman, 62, told reporters when met at her home that she was very shocked and did not expect such a mishap to befall all three of her daughters.

“Funeral arrangements will be made at the Kampung Morak Muslim Cemetery after the autopsies are completed,” she said.

A neighbour, Che Zahiyah Che Yaakob, 53, witnessed the tragedy and said that she had greeted them as they passed by her house, with Nor Syazwani replying that they were headed to the canal in front of her house.-Bernama