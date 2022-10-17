Three state assemblies dissolved for simultaneous state polls with GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang, Perlis and Perak are now confirmed holding their respective state elections simultaneously with the 15th general election (GE15) following the dissolution of the 14th Parliament on Oct 10.

It follows the move by Pahang and Perlis to dissolve their respective State Legislative Assemblies (DUN) on Oct 14 and Perak today to allow elections for state and parliamentary seats to be held concurrently.

When Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the 14th Parliament, he also recommended that states except Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor dissolve their respective assemblies to enable state and parliamentary elections to be held at the same time.

“With this announcement, the mandate will be returned to the people. The people’s mandate is a answer to the country’s political stability and to create a strong, stable and respectable government after GE15.

“The dissolution was carried out in order to silent voices that have been questioning the legitimacy of the government that it is a backdoor government or the government that came through the roof,“ said Ismail Sabri.

Based on the timeline, Pahang on Oct 14 was the first to announce the dissolution of the state assembly in a special press conference by its Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail after the consent was granted by Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

It was followed by Perlis on the same day which was declared by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man after getting the consent from the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail in an audience at Arau Royal Gallery, on Oct 13.

Today, Oct 17, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad in a press conference announced the dissolution of the assembly effective today (Oct 17) after getting the consent of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah through a letter from His Highness yesterday.

Saarani had an audience with Sultan Nazrin on the dissolution of the Perak state assembly twice, the first on Oct 12 before being ordered to appear again on Friday (Oct 14).

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, Pahang has 14 Parliament seats and 42 state seats, Perlis has three Parliament seats and 15 state seats while Perak has 24 Parliament seats and 59 state seats.

PAS, which governs Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, maintains its position not to dissolve the assembly in the three states after it was finalised in a PAS Central Working Committee meeting on Oct 13.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting on Saturday (Oct 15) decided not to dissolve the three state assemblies under its administration, namely Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, even though Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow reportedly wanted the Penang state assembly to be dissolved in order for the state elections to proceed concurrently with GE15.

Although several states refused to dissolve their state assemblies, Ismail Sabri reportedly said that GE15 will still go ahead.

The EC will hold a special meeting to discuss and determine important dates for GE15 and the By-Election (PRK) for Bugaya state seat in Sabah on Oct 20.-Bernama