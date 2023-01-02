Three students nabbed for assaulting classmate

KOTA BHARU: Three students of a secondary school here were arrested for an alleged case of assault on a classmate.

Kota Bharu District police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the arrest of the three students aged 14 to 15 was made after the victim’s mother lodged a report at 7.51 pm yesterday.

He said according to the report, her 14-year-old son claimed he was beaten up by three classmates at school at about 1.45 pm.

“The cause of the fight was because they were mocking each other in class. The victim received outpatient treatment at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian,” he said yesterday.

Mohd Rosdi said following that, police arrested three students who were allegedly involved in the incident.

“They were remanded for four days from yesterday for investigation under Section 506/323 of the Penal Code,” he said. -Bernama