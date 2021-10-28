Three suspected drug pushers arrested in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three drug pushers in a raid in Taman Connaught, Cheras, yesterday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar(pix) said the three suspects -- a freelance photograpeer, a hotel cook and a food ride, aged between 19 and 37 -- were arrested after police stopped a Nissan Almera car they were travelling and found 500 pills, believed to be eramin 5, and 1.03 kg of ketum leaves, in it.

Two of them had previous records for drug-related offences, he told a media conference at the Cheras district police station here today.

He said all the suspects, who also tested positive for drug, were in remand for seven days until Nov 3.

In another development, he said owners of two entertainment centres and 56 of their patrons were compounded a total of RM130,000 for violating standard operating procedures under the National Recovery Plan.

The compounds were issued in raids conducted at the premises in Taman Miharja and Jalan Jalan Loke last Tuesday, he added.-Bernama