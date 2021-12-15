Three suspects arrested over online fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested three local men at a residential unit in Jalan Kuchai Maju here, on Monday, on suspicion of being involved in an online fraud syndicate.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor(pix) said the suspects were arrested folllowing a raid on the residential unit, where three laptops, three mobile phones, a wifi modem and a notebook were found.

He said the suspects would use the Wechat application to entice victims.

“Initial investigations found that the syndicate has been operating since August 2020, targeting locals,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Amihizam said all the suspects were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

He advised the public not to easily believe any phone calls from individuals offering vague investment opportunities, and to check with the relevant agencies of their authenticity.

Amihizam also advised the public to report any fraudulent activity to the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599. -Bernama