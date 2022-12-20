Three teenage boys killed, two injured in car accident at Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: Three teenage boys died while two of their friends were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded and hit a road divider at Kilometer 63.5 Jalan Alor Setar-Butterworth near Padang Temusu near here, early today.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said they were heading to Padang Temusu from Bakar Arang in the 2.30 am incident when the Honda EG they were in went out of control and veered to the left side of the road

“The driver, Muhammad Aiman ​​Rusdi, 17, Muhammad Izani Mohd Tuah, 15, (front seat passenger), and Muhammad Iman Mohd Akhir, 17, (rear left seat passenger), died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

“The other two passengers, Muhammad Zulhakim Zulkhairi, 17, suffered serious injuries and is now being treated at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) Red Zone, while Alif Danial Abdul Aziz, 15, (middle rear passenger) only suffered light injuries,“ he said in a statement here today.

The bodies of the three victims were taken to HSAH for postmortem and the case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“According to preliminary investigations, all the victims were no longer schooling and two of them were working part-time.

“The driver of the car has no driving licence and he was driving his brother’s car.” he said.-Bernama