Three top BN leaders arrive at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) arrived at Istana Negara this morning for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

A white vehicle carrying Ahmad Zahid entered Istana Negara through Gate 2 at about 10.45 am, shortly after a vehicle with BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan inside entered at 10.40 am.

Also seen entering through the same gate to Istana Negara was a vehicle carrying BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah ordered all 30 BN Members of Parliament to be at Istana Negara at 10.30 am today for an audience.

Comptroller of the Royal Household at Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said it was a continuation of the audience given by His Majesty to Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Istana Negara yesterday afternoon.

Earlier, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun were seen entering Istana Negara through the same gate.

Also seen arriving at Istana Negara at about 11.10 am was a convoy of vehicles carrying representatives from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), including Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The crisis regarding the appointment of the 10th Prime Minister continued into the fourth day after no party coalition won a simple majority of 112 seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) last Saturday to form a government.

The GE15 results saw BN securing 30 seats, PH (82), PN (73), GPS (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Independent (two) and one each by Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat. -Bernama