Three whales spotted in Langkawi waters

A pod of whales has been sighted in the waters between Pulau Payar and Segantang in Langkawi yesterday.

According to NST, the three mammals were spotted by a group of individuals who were cruising past the area.

The sighting was recorded on a 76 second video and was uploaded by a TikTok user @madylangkawi.

Netizens suggested for the whale sighting to be turned into a new attraction for the popular tourism island.

Meanwhile, Langkawi Fisheries Department officer Azahar Ahmad acknowledged that whales were occasionally sighted in Langkawi waters.