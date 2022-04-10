Three-year-old boy dies after alleged abuse by father’s friend, foreign maid

JOHOR BAHRU: A three-year-old boy died yesterday after he was believed to have been abused by his father’s friend and a foreign maid at a house in Jalan Ria 2, Taman Skudai here.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the incident occurred at the home of a 28-year-old male friend of the victim’s father, while the Indonesian maid was 40 years old.

He said the victim’s father had asked for help from his friend who is a salesman, to take care of their two children, including the victim, for the past three months.

“The victim’s father, who works in Singapore and his mother who works in Yong Peng, left their two children at the friend’s house with a payment of RM2,800 a month.

“Initial investigations revealed that there were several injuries on the victim’s body, as well as bruises and a few cuts, however, we are waiting for a comprehensive report following the post-mortem,“ he said during a press conference at the scene of the incident here tonight.

Kamarul Zaman said the male suspect, who had several criminal records, and the maid, were arrested at the scene of the incident this afternoon.

“We will record statements from several parties, and will also look at closed circuit camera (CCTV) footage,“ he said, adding that the time of the incident was still under investigation.

According to Kamarul Zaman, the victim’s one-year-old younger sibling, whose gender had not yet been determined, survived and did not suffer any injuries.

He said the boy’s body was taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for autopsy, while the remand application for the two individuals would be made tomorrow, with the case investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code.-Bernama