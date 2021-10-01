Three-year Transformation Plan to ensure JaPEN remains relevant in digital era

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Department of Information (JaPEN) Transformation Plan 2021-2023 will be the main guideline to ensure that the department remains relevant in the digital communication era.

JaPEN Media and Corporate Communications Division director Dr Amerjit Singh S. Bhag Singh said the plan was holistically designed to strengthen its function in disseminating information and as the information reference for all mediums of communication especially the digital platform.

He said for a start, the three-year plan covers five important elements, firstly it seeks to improve the performance, competence and productivity of information officers in the delivery of information.

“Secondly, it seeks to increase the organisation's ability to serve as a conduit of information for the people,” he said adding that it also seeks to give the people further access to information as well as to have strategic cooperation with other agencies.

“Lastly, it also seeks to promote, inculcate and cultivate good values among the people,“ he said while appearing as an online guest on Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme today.

At 111 years old, JaPEN is the country’s oldest agency, said Amerjit Singh, adding that the department needed to keep pace with the changes to ensure that it could meet current needs.

Originally called the Malayan Information Agency, JaPEN was founded in 1910 in London and went through several name changes until 1950 when it was renamed Department of Information.-Bernama