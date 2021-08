KALABAKAN: Staff members of an outreach vaccination programme had to go through a torturous two-hour journey through rough terrain and jungle-covered roads to provide the Covid-19 single dose CanSino vaccine to villagers from Kampung Serudung Laut near here yesterday.

The 70 km road from Kampung Kalabakan to Kampung Serudung Laut was only accessible via four-wheel-drive vehicles, as such 15 vehicles from the Kalabakan 4X4 Club were used not only to ferry the vaccines but also 30 members of the team.

They comprised personnel from the Health Ministry, Malaysian Armed Forces, Information Department and the National Security Council who were all smiles and satisfied to see 300 residents including 50 foreign workers turned up for their vaccinations.

Sabah Information Department deputy director Harun Maddasa said despite having to face various risks to make the programme a success, the team faced them wholeheartedly to ensure the residents of Kampung Serudung Laut received their vaccines.

“Kampung Serudung Laut was selected for the programme because of its geographical location which is far away and difficult to get to. This is important because we want to ensure the residents get the vaccine despite being far in the interior,” he told reporters at the programme yesterday.

A vaccine recipient, Winner Julius, 33, was thrilled to be among the earliest to receive the CanSino vaccine in Sabah and said that the single-dose vaccine was more convenient as residents in interior areas did not have to think about getting a second shot.

“I believe I have completed my vaccination. Even though we are living in interior areas, it is important to get vaccinated because the risk of being infected is everywhere.

“Furthermore, I must take advantage of the Covid-19 outreach vaccination programme which the government has specially brought to this village, and I am thankful to receive the single-dose vaccine. Whatever type of vaccine is actually good,” he said.

His friend Kenny Matinus, 32, also thanked the government for its concern in providing the Covid-19 vaccine to residents in interior areas.

“I am grateful to receive the CanSino vaccine injection today. Although we are in an isolated area but we were also given priority. I am quite afraid of Covid-19 as the are many cases in Kalabakan, but now with the vaccine, I am more confident about my health,” he said yesterday.

In the meantime, Sebatik Assemblyman Hassan Ghani Pg Amir hoped the people in the Sebatik state constituency would take advantage of any Covid-19 outreach vaccination programme organised by the government. -Bernama