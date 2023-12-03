THT defend MHL Premier Division title

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) defended their Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division title after defeating Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) 3-2 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium here, yesterday afternoon.

It was an intense clash as THT, guided by South Korean coach Seo Jongho, came back from behind twice before scoring the winner in the final league match.

National player Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal put TNB ahead in the 30th minute before THT equalised five minutes later, thanks to Abdul Khaliq Hamirin's field goal.

TNB regained the lead after national player Muhammad Aminuddin Mohd Zain converted a penalty corner in the 42nd minute, but the 2-1 score lasted only five minutes as South Korean import Jang Jonghyun scored THT's second goal from a penalty corner.

Jonghyun converted another penalty corner with seconds remaining in the game to win it for THT.

THT, who only drew once in a total of 14 matches played collected 40 points to win the league, while TNB, coached by former national player Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin, finished in second place with 34 points.

“Today it was a very exciting and tough game. Thank you very much to our players. We focused on winning all the games. We work together as one team,“ said Jongho when met after the match.

Nor Saiful Zaini, who could not hide his disappointment said: “We also made a lot of mistakes. We just waited at the centre (of the field), waited for them (THT) to come.

Meanwhile, Maybank finished in third place after a goalless draw against TNB Thunderbolts, while fourth place went to UiTM HA-KPT who beat Nurinsafi Sporting 5-2 in another match.

The attention will now shift to the TNB Cup championship which begins with the two-legged semi-final on Tuesday.

THT, who are also this season's Charity Cup winners, will face UiTM HA-KPT, while TNB will face Maybank. -Bernama