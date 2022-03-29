THT determined to keep TNB Cup for first treble

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) are determined to defend their title against Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) in the final of the TNB Cup at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium this Thursday.

Head coach Roslan Jamaluddin is optimistic that THT will be able to retain the title, thus creating a history of treble titles for the first time, after having won the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) and the 2022 Charity Cup this season.

“TNB will certainly have revenge on their mind (after missing the MHL and Charity Cup), and I am sure they (THT) will do their best to defy us. Of course, we will see fierce competition from both teams,“ he said at the pre-match press conference here today.

Team captain Faizal Saari hopes that all his teammates can deliver their utmost in completing the mission to keep the TNB Cup in the east coast state.

“I know it is not an easy task because TNB are lined up with young and fit players, but for THT, we will go ‘all out’ and win-or-lose is another story. For me, THT have never won a treble, if we win on Thursday, we will be creating history for THT,” he said.

Meanwhile, TNB skipper Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan said his lads will not provide an easy path for THT, and would fight hard to end their own nine-year trophy drought.

“We always meet THT in crucial matches, we met at the Charity Cup, then in this last action, I will use the opportunity to bring home one trophy at least,“ he said.-Bernama